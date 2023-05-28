5 things to do in Tyrol if you like cycling holidays

By mountain bike on the trails, with the gravel, with the racing bike for the more competitive but also with e-bikes and trekking bikes for those who like to take it easy and enjoy the experience: if you like cycling holidays there are at least 5 new things to do in Tyrol this summer, including Austria’s first brand new indoor bike park.

Area47: Austria’s first indoor bike park in the Ötztal valley

With pump tracks, flowlines, kickers, drops and more, Austria’s first indoor bike park opened on April 28, 2023 in Area47 in the Ötztal, the largest amusement park in Austria. Bike enthusiasts can therefore look forward to year-round biking fun for all skill levels, regardless of the weather. The bike park, with its various lines and AREA, fits perfectly into the 3,700 m2 pavilion. In the front area is a 1,000 m² asphalt pump track including a children’s pump track. The jump line behind it promises exciting jumps with two roll ins (intermediate to expert) including landingbag, while a 140m long flowline in dirt with two lines of easy to medium difficulty invites you to cruising. In the skills AREA, various elements made with natural materials such as carpets of roots, rock gardens, train drops and hairpin bends help to develop one’s skills.

Sonnenrast Trails: new bike project in the Kitzbühel Alps

The recently established Bike ARGE in the Kitzbühel Alps focuses on expanding the bike infrastructure in the region. As of summer 2023, the Sonnenrast Trails will start along the Sonnenrastbahn in the Kitzbüheler Alpen – Brixental region. Three new routes will be created for less expert bikers and children, it will also be possible to transport bikes by cable car. Onwards, the bike area will be expanded with new attractions every year.

Tiroler Zugspitz Arena: new flow trail

Il new trail Marienberg a Biberwier in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena it starts right below the Sunnalm alm on the Marienberg. With a length of 3.6 kilometers and a blue difficulty level (S1), the new flow trail offers fun and action even for inexperienced trail bikers. The ascent takes place via MTB route no. 835 or comfortably with the Marienbergbahnen. The Marienberg Trail begins along the ski slope, then leads a short distance along the forest road to the “Mure”, where the trail finally winds through the forest and is full of obstacles. The trail ends at the intermediate station and leads directly to the “Fun Trail”.

More offers for bikers in Tyrol

Alps in Kitzbühel – PillerseeTal: new single trail and new groomed line in the Fieberbrunn bike area – even more challenges guaranteed.

Alpi di Kitzbühel – Holiday Region Hohe Salve: new, challenging bike route from the KRAFTalm to the Alpengasthof Rigi.

