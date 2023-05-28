Colombia tied with Senegal and ranked first in their group

On the last day of the group stage of the World Cup being played in Argentina, the Colombian U-20 team drew 1-1 with Senegal. The “tricolor” was classified first in its group in this way.

The match started even, but as the minutes passed Senegal began to dominate and was the team that created the most chances. In fact, after 30 minutes, after a mistake by Mantilla, the ball was left in the hands of Mamadou Cámara, who finished brilliantly and made it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The great player of the first half was the Colombian goalkeeper Luis Marquines, who not only prevented the goal but also saved the “tricolor” three times, who had the easiest option through Tomás Ángel, but the Atlético Nacional striker could not define.

The match was totally in favor of Colombia even before the complementary phase. Those under the direction of Professor Héctor Cárdenas left confident that they could tie the game. The Colombian team won the award after so much demand.

Óscar Cortés scored above the Senegalese goalkeeper to tie the game in the 95th minute, ending the African team’s chances of breakthrough. This goal was assisted by Juan Castilla, the player who made the mistake that led to Senegal’s goal.

Colombia’s Under-20 team is currently the only one competing in the World Cup that lost its first three games during the group stage and has not won a game since. Initially they were behind but they won 2-1 against Israel and Japan, and yesterday they finally drew with Senegal.

The round of 16 opponent for Colombia has yet to be determined. As a result of yesterday’s results, they will currently face Slovakia on Wednesday at noon Colombian time.