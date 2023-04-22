57 points and 15 assists by the Young-Murray duo, the Hawks’ first success in the series with the Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks win game 3 against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena with Trae Young again starring.

130-122 the final in favor of Atlanta, which shortens the distances in the series and will have the chance to go 2-2 in game 4.

Young scores 32 points with 6 rebounds, 9 assists and several decisive plays in the fourth quarter. He also had an excellent performance by Dejounte Murray, who finished with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Coach Snyder gets 44 points off the bench, with 15 apiece for Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

For the Greens, the performances of Smart (24+8 assists and 3 steals) and Tatum (29+10+5) are not enough, while from the bench there are 17 points and 5 assists from Malcolm Brogdon and 14 with 4/4 from three Grant Williams.