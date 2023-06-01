In the panoramic refuges of Garda Trentino Alpine freshness meets Mediterranean warmth, the green of the mountains is reflected in the blue of the lake and the outdoor experience is intertwined with the pleasure of relaxation. Its territories – Riva del Garda, Arco, Nago-Torbole, Tenno, Dro-Drena, the Valle di Ledro, Comano and the Valle dei Laghi – are unique locations, precious treasures to be discovered, in multiple directions and from privileged points of view : the panoramic refuges of Garda Trentino.

6 panoramic refuges in Garda Trentino to be discovered

Positioned on enchanting paths, the panoramic refuges of Garda Trentino are ideal destinations for hikers: falling asleep in the evening under the starry sky and waking up in the morning in front of majestic peaks and fascinating alpine valleys will capture the eyes and heart of every visitor.

1. Capanna Grassi Refuge

Starting with Capanna Grassi Refuge, built in an area historically used for grazing, a few kilometers from Riva del Garda and the hamlet of Campi. It can also be reached by car, but the greatest emotions will be felt on foot or on two wheels. For example along the “Del Berghem” path – still little known, but spectacular – which climbs up the valley of the Gamella stream, full of waterfalls. Suitable for expert walkers, the route leads to the archaeological site of San Martino, one of the most interesting in the area, and continues up to Capanna Grassi, very popular with connoisseurs of traditional Trentino cuisine, for its many delicacies.

2. Bocca di Trat “Nino Pernici” Refuge

Also from Riva del Garda, and also from Valle di Ledro, you can get to Mouth of Trat Refuge “Nino Pernici” – this year under new management – ​​an old Austrian barracks, on the ridge that divides the Garda area from the Valle di Ledro, which can be reached from both sides. It is a destination for hikers and bikers, attracted by the landscapes but also by the excellent cuisine: here you can taste potato polenta, the main dish of the Valle di Ledro culinary tradition and admire a splendid panorama over the valley, widening your gaze as far as Lake Garda and Tenno.

3. Monte Calino “San Pietro” refuge

Still, a short distance from Riva del Garda, Arco, Torbole and Tenno, the Monte Calino Refuge “San Pietro” (Tenno) it is loved by residents and guests of Garda Trentino for its easy access, excellent cuisine and spectacular view of Lake Garda.

The structure was obtained from the hermitage of the adjacent ancient medieval church, still well preserved, and is the point of arrival or departure for numerous excursions. Like the itinerary dedicated to Monte Calino, near Tenno, a route surrounded by vegetation which initially crosses the steep cultivated fields surrounding Tenno and Calvola and then plunges into the woods, which always change as the altitude increases; or the spectacular bike tour around Monte Misone, from Fiavè to Passo del Ballino and then again, through shady woods up above Lake Tenno, an unmissable destination. A final uphill stretch leads along the south-western slopes of Monte Misone, sunny and warm in the summer, and to the Sella di Calino.

4. Prospero Marchetti Refuge

It can only be reached on foot, however, the Prospero Marchetti Refuge (Arco) near the summit of Monte Stivo, which dominates the Garda Trentino. The effort will be rewarded: upon arrival one of the most surprising panoramas will open up, not only on Lake Garda but also on the so-called “Busa”, the flat area between Riva del Garda, Arco and Torbole.

Furthermore, an observatory has been installed near the refuge with indications of all the surrounding peaks: Monte Baldo to the south, the Ledro Alps to the south-west, the glaciers of Adamello, Carè Alto and Presanella to the north -west, the Brenta Dolomites to the north, the small Dolomites, the Lagorai chain and Pasubio to the east.

5. Damiano Chiesa Refuge

A special mention to Damiano Church refuge which from the top of Monte Altissimo overlooks the entire northern part of Lake Garda, with a breathtaking 360 degree view. In fact, hikers will encounter splendid views of the lake at every step, but also precious historical testimonies: Mount Altissimo was the Italian front line during the First World War and still bears numerous signs of trenches, buildings, communication trenches, some of which also visible around the refuge.

6. XII Apostles Refuge

Finally, a stop at the XII Apostoli Refuge (Comano), western gateway to the Brenta Dolomites. Built by the Società Alpinisti Tridentini (SAT) in 1908 in the Pratofiorito basin, near the Pratofiorito and Agola glaciers, it owes its name to the twelve small rock conformations, similar to praying figures, located on the neighboring pass of the same name. The environmental context is of rare beauty as is the panoramic horizon, but the access route is rather harsh.

Some refuges are open all year round, but it is advisable to always inquire in advance. All information is available at dedicated official page.

From May to October the Garda Trentino Experience

From May to October, discovering the refuges of Garda Trentino and the life that characterizes them will be even more exciting thanks to the “Garda Trentino Experience”, different initiatives by type, scope and durationspecially designed to satisfy everyone’s predilections.

After the success of last year, there are numerous Experiences confirmed also for 2023 that take place in the mountains – in refuges and beyond -, starting with walks at sunset with a typical dinner at the refuge or visits to the “mountain pasture world” for the whole family.

To these, we add curious and engaging news! Diving into nature takes on different forms with an experience in Val d’Algone, on the slopes of the Brenta Dolomites, to discover the geology of the valley and its monumental trees or family-friendly excursions, to contemplate the sunrise at the San Peter and delight in a rich breakfast.

FOCUS GARDA TRENTINO EXPERIENCE

Breakfast in the refuge, at sunrise on the lake – New for 2023

The light of dawn makes everything more magical and the walk is even more satisfying when peace and silence reign all around. All the more so if the destination is a marvelous terrace overlooking the lake and a breakfast based on genuine ingredients and recipes with the flavors of the past awaits walkers upon arrival. The experience is family friendly: the Rifugio San Pietro, on Monte Calino (Tenno), is also easily accessible by car and the surroundings are ideal for easy trekking.

At sunset on the Stivo, typical dinner (with a view) in a refuge

A classic of Garda Trentino, Monte Stivo offers from its top one of the most spectacular views not only of Garda but also of the surrounding valleys. In this experience, you will reach 2000 meters above sea level, through a loop from Malga Campo (Drena) – a route still little known, but with a more varied landscape – where the horizon appears infinite and the sunset seems to embrace the whole sky, to reach the Rifugio Stivo. The effort will be rewarded with a succulent dinner, with typical Trentino dishes.

Trekking in Val d’Algone, along the paths at the foot of the Dolomites – News 2023

Val d’Algone is one of the wildest and least frequented valleys of the Brenta Dolomites and for this very reason it has managed to preserve an exceptional flora, fauna and geological heritage. A walk together with the operators of the Adamello Brenta Nature Park will allow you to discover the history and particularities of this corner of the most uncontaminated Trentino. Particular attention to one of its oldest inhabitants: a monumental beech. A fascinating and compelling story, stage after stage, up to the delicious conclusion in the alpine hut.

The world of mountain pastures, from milk… to snacks

An experience suitable for the whole family to discover a typical malga, a pasture at high altitude, where the cows “move” in the summer to fill up on good and fragrant grass. Here, visitors will be able to taste fresh milk, cheeses, butter and ricotta, genuine and tasty like they used to be.

Photo Credits: Garda Dolomiti Spa Archive.

