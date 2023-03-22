Home Sports a 12-year-old dies in the Province of Agrigento
a 12-year-old dies in the Province of Agrigento

a 12-year-old dies in the Province of Agrigento

A terrible tragedy on a basketball court. Davide Licata, a 12-year-old boy, died while playing basketball in the gym of the Guarino school in via Basile in Favara, in the province of Agrigento. We learn it from the Republic.

The Agrigento prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to shed light on the cause of death. No crime hypothesis has yet been configured, but investigations are underway to understand the causes of death. The boy reported having a headache before collapsing to the ground and dying shortly after despite the timely arrival of two ambulances.

The autopsy was ordered by the prosecutor’s office, and will be linked to the medical certificates of sporting fitness. The mayor of Favara has proclaimed the city mourning for the day of the funeral.

