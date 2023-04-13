In May, the AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon returns to the beaches of Bibione (Venice).2023, edition number 28 of the tournament open of the most attended specialty in the world. It will also be the only Italian stage of the Beach ParaVolley International Championshipan event that will see the debut of the discipline of Sitting (Beach Volleyball played seated, ndr) between teams made up of people with and without motor disabilities.

A combination of champions and “simple amateurs” of this fascinating inclusive sport, all ready to challenge each other on the same sand but with new rules, an event that every year attracts tens of thousands of people to the Venetian beach and which now, from 12 to 14 May , shows all the power of sport played and watched. Without distinction from all.

Practically everything is known about Beach Volleyball and its acrobatic evolutions; its “seated” version follows the same logic, but the player cannot lose contact with the ground, while the ball can touch any part of the body. Here is the simple power of sport, what changes the way of seeing things and what a gigantic team of professionals is setting up in Bibione, on the largest beach in Italy.

In 2022, again here, general rehearsals were held to combine the international Beach ParaVolley with the legendary Beach Marathonas the president of the ParaVolley Europe Federation recalls, Branka Mihorka: «Last year and on this coast we found an extraordinary mentality and a place seriously committed to inclusion. Coming back and being together at the AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon is exciting and will show how the discipline of Sitting put athletes with and without disabilities on the same level, it will be an unforgettable event».

There are 300 playing fields set up for a total area of ​​120,000 square metres. Three thousand teams are expected for the AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathonwith the champions of yesterday and today ready to challenge and be challenged in six game categories: 2×2 Female, 2×2 Male, 2×2 Mixed, 3×3 Female, 3×3 Male and 4×4 Mixed.

The Italian stage of Beach ParaVolley International Championshiphowever, will be contested in two versions Standing e Sittingthe latter version also open to members of the Beach Marathon.

In Bibione of records, among which there is that of the first accessible Italian tourist destination, the satisfaction is there and felt. «We follow the culture of total hospitality and for everyone – he says Giuliana BassoPresident of the Bibione Live Tourist Promotion Consortium – for which having given inclusive features to an exceptional sporting event such as the AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathonit is a great result, we hope it will become a trend for many other places».