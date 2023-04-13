Rome – How it was rebuilt until today the escape of Artem Uss it is a long chain of errors and underestimations that he has given to Italy, to use the words of Enrico Borgo, the senator of the Democratic Party who is a member of Copasir, “an international fool”. The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has entered the names of at least four Slavs who contributed to the escape in the register of suspects but from the investigations that the carabinieri are carrying out – coordinated by the prosecutor Marcellus Viola and from pm John Tarzia – it clearly emerges that the responsibilities also belong to those who should have supervised the detainee and instead did not.