When the Boston hockey players lost to Florida for the third time in a row on Monday night, European time, and were surprisingly eliminated from the NHL playoffs already in the first round, many Czech fans may have cheered. After all, having someone from the six fighters working in the Bruins at the upcoming WC would be a great luxury. Especially David Pastrňák. But the participation of the currently best Czech hockey player in the championships in Tampere and Riga is unlikely.

