PSG players Marquinhos and Lionel Messi during the Coupe de France match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Vélodrome, in Marseille, on February 8, 2023. NICOLAS DUCAT / AFP

The poster is always tasty, but the “classic” of French football particularly makes football fans salivate. On the occasion of the 25e day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) finds, Sunday, February 26, the Stade Vélodrome, lair of its great rival, Olympique de Marseille (OM). The outcome of this match may “tilt the championship towards a thrilling end to the season”summarizes Benjamin Nivet, consultant for Prime Video, broadcaster of the competition.

Before kick-off, the Parisians, leaders in the standings, have a 5-point lead over the runner-up and evening opponent. A home victory would bring the Phocaeans back two lengths before the last third of the current exercise, auguring an intense duel for the title. “Since the arrival of the Qataris [qui ont racheté le PSG, en 2011], there was too much of a gap between the two teams and the classic had lost some of its luster. There is a real challenge here.”develops the former midfielder.

Undefeated before the winter break imposed by the World Cup in Qatar, the capital club is having a complicated start to 2023: three defeats in the league against Lens, Rennes and Monaco, to which is added a defeat against Bayern Munich. in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League (C1), barely six days after an early elimination from the Coupe de France… at the Vélodrome, against OM. PSG had not lost there since November 27, 2011. An eternity.

“No one can be a favorite” against PSG

From the first minutes of the meeting, on February 8, the Marseillais had suffocated the Parisians by high and intense pressing. Their victory had suffered no dispute (2-1), leaving Ile-de-France coach Christophe Galtier and his men in doubt. Since then, the southern team has had two other successes, to the detriment of Clermont and Toulouse in Ligue 1.

If his troops benefit from a renewed confidence, there is no question for Igor Tudor to sin by pride. “Even if we won the Cup, Sunday’s match will be more than difficultargued the OM technician at a press conference. They will no doubt come with even more focus. We will have to give 100%. » For the former Juventus player, things are clear, “nobody can be favorite” against PSG and its five-star cast: “All the pressure has to be on them. With this team, they have to win everything, against everyone. »

Has the hour of revenge for the Parisians come? “This defeat was a first affront. They will be keen to reassure themselves, to regain confidence., argues Benjamin Nivet. A fortiori a few days before the round of 16 return of the C1, in Bavaria, on March 8.

Neymar absent, Mbappé back

Christophe Galtier has already warned: Sunday, “We will have to win duels, get out of the Marseille pressure and have races in depth. What we had been missing. » The Parisians will have to do without the support of their supporters, banned from traveling to the Marseille city, the prefecture fearing clashes and overflows with the Marseillais. The club of the capital will especially have to compose without Neymar, who suffers from ligament injuries in the ankle. The absence of the Brazilian striker will certainly be a ” lack “ for PSG, concedes Benjamin Nivet, but it will weigh less on the game than that of Kylian Mbappé, package during the previous classic due to a thigh injury.

This time, the Parisian number 7 will be there. “When you have Mbappé on the pitch, it’s not the same. The game against Bayern showed that again.”, insists the consultant. Entered at 57e minute, the “Bondy kid” had not changed the outcome of the match, won 1-0 by the Germans, but had had the merit of waking up his people: in the first half, PSG had not shot only once; he finished the second with nine attempts, four of them on target. Kylian Mbappé even found the net twice (74ᵉ, 82e), but his goals were disallowed for offside. « [Il] can change any game. PSG with him is better than without.recognized after the meeting Julian Nagelsmann, the Bavarian coach.

Igor Tudor, too, is aware of this, especially since he is deprived in defense of Samuel Gigot and Chancel Mbemba: “It is clearly an additional danger, especially for its ability to attack spaces. We must be ready, prepare as well as possible to block their strengths and do well on ours. » Nevertheless “if there is only him, it will be easier to control. Other players will have to project themselves more freely and with more determination,” emphasizes Christophe Galtier.

If the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, remains the real ax for PSG, it would be well advised to win against OM, at a time when doubts resonate like an old refrain in the ranks of the club. Christophe Galtier plays big on this meeting. But, more than the question of the future of the coach, the club of the capital should wonder about the reasons why, “every time, at this time of year, he can’t do it”, insists Benjamin Nivert. History repeats itself, no matter who leads the team.