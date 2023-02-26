Home Business Ludovica Pagani shares the web with a photo in a bikini. Fans in ecstasy for the journalist, but there are also those who are controversial
Ludovica Pagani shares the web with a photo in a bikini. Fans in ecstasy for the journalist, but there are also those who are controversial

Ludovica Pagani shares the web with a photo in a bikini. Fans in ecstasy for the journalist, but there are also those who are controversial

Ludovica Pagani, the bikini photo divides the web. Ecstatic fans, but…

It doesn’t take much to enchant your fans. With a series of photos, Ludovica Pagani has bewitched thousands of his followers on Instagram. The beautiful presenter, model and influencer, within a few days, received thousands of likes and comments.

And among the comments from users, most of them are compliments of all kinds. “You are beautiful, more and more,” comments a follower of Ludovica Pagani. “I would like to marry you! Do you say that I have any chance?”, Another user asks instead.

But there are also those who, on the other hand, for some reason, don’t really like this kind of post from the influencer. “But if you’re on vacation can’t you just enjoy them without taking pictures?” thunders a “hater” of the Bergamo influencer. And, again, there are those who cannot explain what pleasure there is in taking “uncovered” photos. “But do you influencers have to show your body every two by three?”.

