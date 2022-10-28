Original title: Europa League-Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford scored Manchester United 3-0 ahead of schedule

CCTV News: At 3:00 on October 28th, Beijing time, the fifth round of Group E of the Europa League group stage began. Manchester United played at Old Trafford at home against Sheriff Tiraspol. In the end, with Dalot, Rush Ford and Ronaldo’s three goals, Manchester United defeated their opponents 3-0 at home, locking in the top two in the group, and in the final round, they will directly compete for the top spot with Real Sociedad, which is 3 points ahead.

In the 9th minute of the game, Casemiro’s lob shot in the middle circle failed. In the 10th minute, Anthony turned around and hit the goal at the top of the penalty area, but was confiscated by the goalkeeper. In the 13th minute, Manchester United made a cross from the left, and Ronaldo nodded and went over the crossbar.

In the 20th minute, Lisandro Martinez made a long pass, and Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to reach the ball. In the 25th minute, Manchester United launched an offensive from the right, and B Fei finally shot wide from the middle.

In the 27th minute, B Fei took an oblique long header and ferried to the middle. Ronaldo’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 36th minute, Malaysia broke into the penalty area and closed the door at a small angle under the double team, but was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 43rd minute, Manchester United finally scored. The Red Devils took a corner kick from the left, Dalot jumped high in the middle and headed the goal, Manchester United led 1-0.

At the end of the first half, Manchester United led the opponent 1-0, and the two sides changed sides and fought again.

In the 50th minute, Eriksen’s free kick missed. In the 58th minute, Ronaldo shot wide with his right foot after getting rid of it.

In the 61st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo responded with a header from his teammates and scored a volley, but was called offside first, and the Portuguese vented angrily at the ball.

In the 64th minute, Rashford, who had just come off the bench, took a cross from the left and scored with a vigorous header, giving Manchester United a 2-0 lead.

In the 80th minute, the Portuguese who had been trying all the time in this game finally got a goal in return. Manchester United made a cross from the right. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s header from the middle was blocked, he made a supplementary shot from a small angle at the back. Manchester United 3- 0. Cristiano Ronaldo kept trying throughout the game, and finally completed 7 shots, and was called offside once, but he finally ushered in the reward. After breaking the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo also had a good meal in front of the camera.

At the end of the game, Manchester United defeated Tiraspol Sheriff 3-0 and ranked second in the group with 12 points.