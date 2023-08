He is 41 years old, lives in Viborg, Denmark, and his life is connected with sports. Lars Velling trains football and handball, and in his free time he likes to support the local football club. Perhaps even more fans of Sparta Prague. And even so that he heads to Prague on Tuesday morning, only to cheer on the Czech champion against the club from his homeland in the evening on Letná and fly home again the next morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook