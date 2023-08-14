News Udinese – 13,000 season tickets reached / The point

Reached the pre-set quota for subscriptions. The Friuli Venezia Giulia club has reached 13,000 printed cards. Here’s the thing

The team managed by Pozzo family has reached an important milestone in the last few hours. 13,000 cards were printed during this month’s season ticket campaign. An important milestone for a company that wants to go back to competing for the positions it held. The president Giampaolo Pozzo has not hidden that the dream of him would be to bring back Udinese to play on important stages Europeans. We’ll see if this could actually become the right year. One thing is certain, the support of the public will be fundamental and the team and the company certainly cannot complain about this. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Today is the day of truth to discover the future of Lazar Samardzic <<

August 14th – 1.41pm

