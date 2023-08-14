Use these commands to find “phenomenal” stocks with Chat GPT

The AI ​​plugin Julius AI helps to evaluate stock data. NanoStockk/Getty Images

Alpesh Patel has been experimenting with Chat GPT’s ability to pick good stocks.

He found that given the right prompts and the right data, it can make “phenomenal” choices.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The race for the latest and greatest stock trading technology accelerated when the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved electronic communications networks (ECNs), or computers, in 1998. They enabled traders to buy and sell securities without going through a stock exchange. Since then, fund managers, investors and traders alike have been searching for the best tools to gain an edge in the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

