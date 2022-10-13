Home Sports A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well prepared and it is difficult to win – yqqlm
A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well prepared and it is difficult to win

A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well prepared and it is difficult to win – yqqlm
2022-10-13 16:55

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Ah Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well prepared and it is difficult to win

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing time on October 13th, in the CBA regular season, Xinjiang beat Shenzhen 92-91.

After the game, Xinjiang head coach Adijiang commented on the game and said: “The game was difficult, and we won by 1 point in the end. The team’s hard work is worthy of recognition, but the team’s hard work must be used in the right place. There were 26 turnovers today, and the fast break only scored 9 points. This is not the actual situation of our team. Today, everyone did not do well in these links. As I said in the last game, the season has just started, and we won a game. It’s nothing, how to maintain our own state, this is more important, some games require everyone to be ready at any time, but obviously some players are not fully prepared today. It is worth affirming that the victory of this game is also The players who fought back should also congratulate everyone, congratulate our players.”

Xinjiang team player Zhu Xuhang commented on the game and said: “This game is relatively difficult, but we still have to prepare for the next game according to the coach’s requirements.”

