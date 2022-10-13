[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

iTunes for Windows is expected to go into history

In an earlier announcement, Microsoft confirmed that it will cooperate with Apple in depth, and the Apple TV streaming music service will officially enter the Xbox series game consoles, and it will also be available through the Microsoft Store on the Windows operating system. Currently also available on Windows operating systems.

Before this, Microsoft had actually cooperated with Apple to bring the Apple TV app to the Xbox series of game consoles, but the Apple Music streaming music service was only maintained on Sony’s PlayStation game console. It was only officially announced this time. Will be stationed in the Xbox series of game consoles.

Not only that, but Microsoft is also sure that the Apple TV app and Apple Music streaming music service app will be on the Microsoft Store in 2023, allowing Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating system users to download and install, and then they will no longer be able to rely only on the web version of the service. , or additionally download and install iTunes for Windows.

From the perspective of the cooperation between Microsoft and Apple, it means that after the Mac version of iTunes enters history, the Windows version of iTunes will also terminate the update from next year.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also determined that the next Windows 11 update will link the new version of the Photos app with Apple’s iCloud service, allowing users to view the photo content stored in iCloud directly in the Photos app. However, users still need to additionally download and install iCloud for Windows in order to further synchronize account data.

At present, Microsoft has provided testing of this feature through the Windows Insider program, and the official version will not be added until the next Windows update.