13 October 2022 10:09

It is not easy to make detailed proposals as Russian missiles crash on Ukrainian cities without distinguishing between civilian and military targets. French President Emmanuel Macron tried to do so on the evening of 12 October, in an interview granted to the public broadcaster France2. Macron has tried to go down an extremely narrow road, keeping away from controversial statements after pronouncing twice, during the summer, the phrase “we must not humiliate Russia”, which earned him criticism from Kiev and the countries of the Eastern Europe.

At a time when the brutal escalation that emerged in the conflict after October 10 radicalizes positions, the French president asks to continue talking with Vladimir Putin as long as necessary, stressing that “one day, as soon as possible, we will have to return to sit around the negotiating table “.

That time has not yet arrived and in all likelihood the war will continue throughout the winter. But where some Europeans dream of an unconditional capitulation of the Russian aggressor, Macron re-proposes his old conviction: Russia will remain Europe’s neighbor even after this war and the conditions for a subsequent war must not be created. This moderate stance is controversial.

Position measured

The first reflex that the horrors we witness arouse is to neutralize the author. Ukrainians would rather see Putin before the International Criminal Court than sitting at the negotiating table.

But Macron’s idea, the same that led him to maintain an intense, however vain dialogue with Putin for five years, is that Russia will inevitably have to be included in a hypothetical European security architecture.