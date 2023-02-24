Home Sports a fan attacks the goalkeeper who confronts him and immobilizes him- Corriere TV
An instinctive, cold-blooded reaction. Sevilla goalkeeper Dmitrovic, managed to block a pitch invader entered the pitch a few minutes before the final whistle of the Europa League match between PSV and Apputo Sevilla. the invader of the field before the arrival of the police.
A fan entered the pitch and tried to attack the goalkeeper who responded to the attack by grabbing the hooded boy and immobilizing him before the other players reached them to try to divide them and the police arrived and then took them out the invader of the field.

Feb 23, 2023 – Updated Feb 23, 2023, 10:42 PM

