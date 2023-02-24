An instinctive, cold-blooded reaction. Sevilla goalkeeper Dmitrovic, managed to block a pitch invader entered the pitch a few minutes before the final whistle of the Europa League match between PSV and Apputo Sevilla. the invader of the field before the arrival of the police.

