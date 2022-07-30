VIGEVANO

«There are many tennis clubs in our province that in the last year have included padel fields in their structures, some from an initial facility are working to expand it. It is a sport that is increasingly practiced not only by lovers historians of tennis “. The provincial delegate of Federtennis for the province of Pavia Antonio Gianfreda confirms that also in our territory Padel is a growing sport of participants of all ages. And according to the latest data, continuously updated, Lombardy is currently the second region for Padel fields present after Lazio.

«The agonists are enrolled in the Federtennis, but there is a different card from the one that one subscribes to for traditional competitive activity – explains Gianfreda -. Therefore, those who are already registered with Fit for national, regional and provincial tournaments must also register for this second sport affiliated with Federtennis in order to participate in those of Padel ».

The province of Pavia has been hosting Padel tournaments for more than a year. «Already in 2021 the Voghera Country Club has proposed the first competitive Padel tournaments – remembers the provincial delegate Fit Gianfreda -. But there are many other clubs that gradually created Padel fields and approved them for Fit activities. Throughout the province from Tc Mortara to Selva Alta Vigevano to Dema Sport in Casei Gerola. A growth that had a further boost in 2022. We know many new fields have been created, or are in the definition phase, and then the clubs will homologate them for the official competitive activity of Padel also in our province of Pavia. It is certainly foreseeable that for the next competitive year the number of competitions dedicated to Padel, even indoors in the winter season, will certainly increase also based on the availability of the structures to host fans of all ages and that many of them can also be members of the Federtennis. to play official events “. –

EV