Saxon Switzerland began its path towards sustainability in 2016 counting on the active cooperation and commitment of many accommodation facilities and stakeholders in the area. The unanimous goal was to create the basis for encourage the development of responsible tourism, which would not in any way endanger the natural heritage, places and balances of the National Park. Officially, the certificate of “sustainable travel destination” for Saxon Switzerland arrived with the TourCert Qualified certification, issued and awarded by the TourCert certifying body to the Saxon Switzerland region.

Why go to Saxon Switzerland: romantic, wild and sustainable

The award ceremony took place at Schmilka, the picturesque village in the heart of the Saxon Switzerland national park, totally renovated and designed to offer visitors a healthy, organic and eco-sustainable holiday. Awarded “The most beautiful village in Saxony” in 2017, Schmilka offers numerous ecologically renovated hotel rooms and holiday apartments with healthy materials. The restaurants and cafés serve fresh organic and regional cuisine. A must is the birreria Braumanufaktur Schmilka which produces unfiltered and unpasteurized craft beers, with raw materials from certified organic farming, while at the bakery you can try the baked goods of the old mill.

Free sustainable mobility for tourists in Saxon Switzerland: the crux

In the context of the certification process, the progetto “mobile guest card”: a special card that allows guests staying overnight in the region to use public transport for free. This is a decisive step in support of greater sustainability in tourism.

Following the success of Saxon Switzerland, other regions such as the Ore Mountains, Vogtland and Dresden Elbland have also expressed interest in certification.

Il Saxon Switzerland National Park in eastern Germany, southeast of Dresden, offers endless ways to spend your holidays. The 93 km long region between Pirna and the Czech border is one of the most beautiful landscapes in Europe. Tourism here already began at the end of the eighteenth century with the Swiss artists Anton Graff and Adrian Zingg who sailed the Elbe up to the sandstone rocks to portray the landscapes, and being fascinated by their beauty, they gave this land the name Saxon Switzerland. Since the destination was the destination of romantic painters and the cradle of free climbing in Europe. The freeclimbing technique began to make headway in 1874 when Otto Ewald Ufer and Hermann Johannes Frick climbed the Mönch rock near Rathen for the first time without artificial aids. More than 700 peaks are available for climbing in the Saxon Switzerland National Parkwhile for those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, there are 400 km² of marked footpaths, steep treks, footpaths and some cycle paths. The area’s strangely weathered rock formations, which date back to the Cretaceous period, are an unforgettable experience for visitors. With its chalky sandstone cliffs, deeply carved valleys, table mountains and gorges, this captivating landscape is unique in Central Europe. The flora and fauna of the national park reflect the diversity of this unique habitat. It is still possible to glimpse rare species such as the eagle owl, the otter and the fat dormouse. Ferns, lichens and mosses thrive in this confined ecosystem.

There are many holiday homes, apartments and hotels for sustainable holidays in Saxon Switzerland. In addition to the Bio und Nationalpark Refugium Schmilka there is the Elbresidenz Bad Schandau, a 5-star hotel in the heart of Saxon Switzerland certified Green Sign since 2020. Here we assume active responsibility towards people and the environment and there is no shortage in any way the conveniences for the guest. The Brückenschänke Hotel and Restaurant in Sebnitz is a small family-run house with 14 rooms offering an extensive regional and seasonal menu. Other sustainable accommodations are the Winterbergblick holiday home, the Bio-Pension Ostrauer Höhe, the Gasthof Hertigswalde and Hofkultur Lohmen.

10 unmissable and sustainable experiences to do in Saxon Switzerland

1 – Climb the famous Bastei bridge and enjoy the wonderful view

2 – Conquer the fortress of Koenigstein

3- Walk at least a stretch of the famous Via dei Pittori Romantici (Malerweg Route)

4- Take a walk in the historic center of Pirna

5- Pernottare nel Bio- & National Park Refugium Schmilka.

6- Rilassarsi with Liquid Sound all Tuscany Therme a Bad Schandau.

7- Cycling along the river on the Elba cycle path.

8- Visit the castle town of Hohnstein.

9- Take a ride on the historic Kirnitzschtalbahn cable car.

10- Free climbing on sandstone mountains.

