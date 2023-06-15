In the first debate, 94 articles of the pension reform were approved, it goes to the Senate for discussion – news

The transition regime for men will be 900 weeks and 750 weeks for women.

In the first debate of the Pension Reform project, in the Seventh Commission of the Senate, 94 articles were approved, in a discussion that lasted for more than seven hours. This bill, called “Change for Old Age” will have to overcome three more debates in plenary session of the Senate of the Republic, then it will take place two additional debates in the seventh commission of the House of Representatives and in the plenary session of that legislative cell. In other words, changes can occur along this path.

In the discussion that has just taken place, the head of the labor portfolio, Gloria Inés Ramírez Ríos, announced that the bill will include the Court’s ruling that reduces the contribution weeks from 1,300 to 1,000 for women to access the right pension.

This reform has the pillar system: solidarity, contributory, semi-contributory and individual savings.

The solidarity pillar, which corresponds to Colpensiones, will be three minimum wages, with which businessmen and pension funds have not agreed, considering that the sustainability of the private pension system is put at risk, but the Petro Government managed to negotiate it with congressmen from various parties, including those who were opposing those with three minimum wages to go to Colpensiones. This entity will be strengthened.

For her part, the triumphant Minister of Labor stated at the end of the first debate: “I want to tell you that today we have endowed the country so that in Congress this national instrument to universalize a right in the first instance continues to advance, and secondly to unify two regimes that were in competition and did not meet their objective, today we make them complementary and ensure the coverage that will be provided in this general system for old age”.