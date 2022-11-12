Home Sports A high-ranking challenge between Robbio and Sanmaurense
A high-ranking challenge between Robbio and Sanmaurense

A high-ranking challenge between Robbio and Sanmaurense

ROBBIO

Derby between Fluidotecnica Robbio and Sanmaurense tonight at PalaCantone (21.15). The hosts are veterans of the knockout on the Venegono parquet and will want to make up for it in front of their fans. «At Venegono we knew it would be difficult to win – comments coach Pier Zanotti – I don’t have much to blame my boys for because we played a more than decent match. Venegono simply deserved, scoring the decisive baskets in the final ». Against the Edimes another important test for the Herons. «It is clear that this match counts a lot – underlines Zanotti – both as a derby and as a direct match. Sanmaurense has an excellent defense: I envy them the growth for solidity and team awareness that we, despite the good results obtained, still lack. I think whoever succeeds in imposing their game will win ».

The guests for their part come to the challenge from two successes in a row. “In the last round the boys did what was asked of them – explains coach Roberto Fossati – or approach the match as if it were the most important of the year because at that moment it was”. Robbio is fearful. «He has a very high level roster – concludes Fossati – and many players who have played in higher categories, as well as an experienced coach. But we have what it takes to do well: the key is to make them play halfway through the pitch as much as possible, given that they are the team with the best counterattack in the group ».

Green Group. Classification: Luino and Venegono 12; Sanmaurense e Robbio 10; Daverio, Legnano and Casoratese 8; Corsico, Leone XIII and Sedriano 6; San Pio X, Cerro and Cus Milano 4; Castronno 0. Fabio Sacchi

