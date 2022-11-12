Home World United States, with Kelly’s victory in Arizona for the Republicans comes the showdown
United States, with Kelly's victory in Arizona for the Republicans comes the showdown

United States, with Kelly’s victory in Arizona for the Republicans comes the showdown

NEW YORK – We had already said and understood that the Republicans were not in good shape. But last night, with the key victory for the Senate in Arizona of the democrat Mike Kelly versus Blake Masters, Trump’s protege, for the Republicans it comes to a showdown. Internal disputes, accusations of ineptitude to Trump and to him by even minor exponents of the party who just months ago would never have dared so much.

