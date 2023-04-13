With technology it is possible to reach any goal: the NHL, the North American ice hockey championship, is well aware of this, which last March 15 achieved something difficult to imagine: a real game broadcast as a cartoon. The game in question was between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals.

Back in February, the NHL announced the idea of ​​broadcasting a regular season game as if it were a 3d cartoon.

To do this, sensors were used that were already present inside the pucks (the disks) and worn by the players, thanks to which the broadcasters ESPN e Disney they were able to broadcast the match live as if they were playing cartoon characters (refereed by a chicken).

Meanwhile, the real game was normally played in the flesh at the Madison Square Garden of New York, while the game between cartoons was played in the Disney Series “Big City Greens“.

Just as the players were made to become 3D animated characters in an imaginary outdoor stadium, even the commentators they presented the encounter wearing sensors in a studio set up to make them into animated characters.

The technology that will change the NHL forever

It was an experimental event designed as a way to please and possibly attract younger audiences to hockey games. In North American sports, these initiatives are not new, even if they had never before reached these levels.

In the National Football League (NFL)for example, certain matches are broadcast from Nickelodeonthe children’s channel that adds recognizable elements such as animated characters to live broadcasts.

