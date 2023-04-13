Regarding the collapse of the vehicular bridge over the La Vieja river between Quindío and Valle del Cauca, the Prosecutor’s Office has already ruled and announced that it had a specialized technical team made up of a prosecutor and investigators to see if there is anything wrong with this tragedy.

The entity also announced that The urgent acts have already been carried out and the investigation of the case has been formally initiatedto rule out whether it was an attack against the Police or if it was really a tragedy due to wear and tear or lack of maintenance to the structure.

whatever the cause, The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation seeks to investigate whether there are one or more people responsible for what happened to answer before the law. Even if it is not an attack, the builder or contractor of the bridge could be investigated if he did not comply with all the technical requirements when assembling the structure.

What is known about the fall of the Calarcá – Bogotá bridge

In social networks reported the collapse of the bridge on the Calarcá – Bogotá road, apparently due to wear and tear on the structure, as reported in recent hours by the Governor of Quindío. Several cars would have fallen into the river, preliminary reports indicate that there are two dead policemen and at least two more wounded civilians.

In an amateur video, a man named Steven Medina narrated what happened, announcing that he was carrying a load of corn in a tractor-trailer and stopped dead, because it washe was just a few meters from falling into the void after the bridge on the Calarcá – Bogotá road collapsed. “Calm down brother, hey daddy, sit down and I’ll bring you some water,” he tells a guy who walks out from the lower side of the bridge.

In another publication, you can see how they take out some injured people and at least two cargo vehicles fell into the river. Another version indicates that it was the weight of the cargo vehicles and the wear of the track that would have caused the collapse. In the place is the National Police, inhabitants of the sector and volunteers helping the injured people.

This bridge is located in the sector known as el Alambrado and crosses the La Vieja river. It is located between Quindío and Valle del Cauca, on the Pan-American highway.