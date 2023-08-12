Home » A horror moment. The rider’s body flew unstoppably off the track
A horror moment. The rider’s body flew unstoppably off the track

In the second race of the regular season, Thomsen got into a fight with Australian Jason Doyle, tried in vain to overtake him, lost control of the bike, headed head-on for the inflatable barrier and unstoppably left the fighting area through it.

The audience went numb. The consequences could have been dire, but it didn’t seem all that bad.

According to initial findings, the Dane broke his wrist and was taken to the hospital for further examination.

“Terrible,” Andrzej Lebedevs, the home representative in the Latvian GP, ​​commented on the scary moment in the depot for Eurosport.

“It was a really big blow,” continued the famous Nicki Pedersen, still a rider and coach of the Danish national team.

“Anders hit his head on the ground, probably momentarily unconscious as he had no recollection of the accident. I talked to him a bit. He felt pain in his left wrist. A concussion is also suspected. Fortunately, there was no loss of feeling in the limbs. He was taken to the hospital, where he will undergo detailed examinations,” Pedersen continued.

After the break, the race continued, won by Pole Bartosz Zmarzlik, who is also at the head of the overall GP classification.

Grand Prix of Latvia, WC race on a flat track in Riga: Final: 1. Zmarzlik (Pol.)2. Lindgren (Sweden)3. Vaculík (SR)4. Woffinden (Brit.) Ranking of the WC (after 7 out of 10 races): 1. Zmarzlik 1222. Lindgren 1003. Vaculík 85…21. MILÍK (CZE) 1

