A young Uighur volunteer from Xinjiang, named Abdushkur Aili, has expressed his desire to contribute to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. Aili, currently studying at the Ecological Health College of Hangzhou Vocational and Technical College, sees the games as an opportunity to fulfill his dream of becoming an Asian Games volunteer.

Aili hails from Kuqa City, located in the middle of the southern foot of the Tianshan Mountains and the northern edge of the Tarim Basin. His hometown has received substantial aid from Ningbo, Zhejiang, which has greatly improved living conditions in Kuqa. Grateful for this support, Aili felt compelled to give back by volunteering for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Uighur volunteer believes that his contribution as a volunteer is a way to show gratitude to the friends who have helped his hometown. Aili’s dedication to serve as a volunteer was inspired by his achievement of scoring 90 points in the general knowledge test of the Asian Games. This achievement brought him one step closer to fulfilling his dream.

The 2023 2nd China Youth Football League and “Charm of Hangzhou” Chinese Football Association National Youth Football League (U19 Group) Phase 2·Hangzhou match took place recently at the Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium. This stadium is one of the football competition venues for the upcoming Asian Games and will host four exciting football matches on July 1, 3, and 5.

As the Asian Games approach, Aili’s passion for volunteering reflects his desire to contribute to the success of the event and showcase the unity and love that can exist between different regions within China. His story serves as a testament to the power of sports in bringing people together and inspiring them to make a positive impact.

Source: Chao News

Author: Correspondent Li Lingjing Liu Fengfan

Editor: Trainee Editor Fang Xi

