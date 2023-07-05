Home » Shift in PC Monitor Market: 1080p Usage Declines as Higher Resolutions and Esports Handhelds Gain Popularity
Shift in PC Monitor Market: 1080p Usage Declines as Higher Resolutions and Esports Handhelds Gain Popularity

PC Monitor Market Sees Shift as 1080p Usage Declines, Steam Hardware Survey Reveals

Steam’s latest hardware survey has revealed a notable change in the PC monitor market, with a decrease in the usage of 1080p resolution by 2.33%, according to data from Valve.

The GPU and resolution data from the Steam hardware survey have remained relatively stable, with most players still utilizing the 7-year-old GTX 1650 graphics card. However, there was a data anomaly in March of this year, where the usage of the RTX 3060 graphics card surged to 10%. Generally, the monthly changes in usage are usually less than 0.5%.

In terms of resolution, 1920x1080p remains the most popular choice among players. However, the June hardware survey shows a decline in the usage of 1080p, dropping from 62.33% in May to 62.00%. This indicates that approximately 2.7 million players have shifted away from the 1080p resolution on the Steam platform.

One possible reason for this decline is the shift towards higher-resolution computer screens. Data suggests that many players have opted for 1440p and 4K screens, which aligns with the sales activities of screen manufacturers. This trend will be worth monitoring closely in the coming months.

Interestingly, the usage rate of 1280 x 720p resolution has increased by 1.93%. This indicates a potential rise in popularity of e-sports handheld devices such as the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. It will be important to observe the long-term market dynamics to fully understand this trend.

