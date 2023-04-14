Home Sports A month of absence for Damian Penaud (Clermont), victim of a tear in a calf
Sports

A month of absence for Damian Penaud (Clermont), victim of a tear in a calf

by admin
A month of absence for Damian Penaud (Clermont), victim of a tear in a calf

After almost three months without wearing the Clermont jersey, between injuries and the Six Nations Tournament, Damian Penaud made a convincing return to the club two weeks ago, scoring two tries in the Auvergnats victory in Bristol (33-26 ), in the round of 16 of the Challenge, and delivering a complete match to Llanelli, against the Scarlets (30-32) in the quarters. But Christophe Urios announced this Friday that the winger would not find the Top 14 this Saturday in Pau, because of a tear in a calf.

The club did not specify the duration of Penaud’s unavailability, but, according to our information, he should be away from the field for a month. He would therefore miss at least three matches (Pau, La Rochelle, Stade Français) with, at best, a hope of return for the trip to Bayonne (May 13), or for the last day of the regular season and the arrival of Racing at the Michelin stadium (May 28). The winger wants to give himself every chance of playing one last match with Clermont, before leaving for UBB next season.

See also  Jeep turns 80: the 10 salient moments in the history of American off-road vehicles

You may also like

Cincinnati spring storylines: Scott Satterfield guides Bearcats to...

German handball players are allowed to start at...

The player who would have avoided the dismissal...

Ligue 1: Racism allegations: investigations against PSG coach...

Quiz: Do you remember these football rules? Then...

Hillsborough: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to...

Referees in amateur football: how morals become brutal

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich forward’s alleged punch on...

Is Lens making the championship in France exciting?

Mike Brown Coach of The Year, la festa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy