After almost three months without wearing the Clermont jersey, between injuries and the Six Nations Tournament, Damian Penaud made a convincing return to the club two weeks ago, scoring two tries in the Auvergnats victory in Bristol (33-26 ), in the round of 16 of the Challenge, and delivering a complete match to Llanelli, against the Scarlets (30-32) in the quarters. But Christophe Urios announced this Friday that the winger would not find the Top 14 this Saturday in Pau, because of a tear in a calf.
The club did not specify the duration of Penaud’s unavailability, but, according to our information, he should be away from the field for a month. He would therefore miss at least three matches (Pau, La Rochelle, Stade Français) with, at best, a hope of return for the trip to Bayonne (May 13), or for the last day of the regular season and the arrival of Racing at the Michelin stadium (May 28). The winger wants to give himself every chance of playing one last match with Clermont, before leaving for UBB next season.