The club did not specify the duration of Penaud’s unavailability, but, according to our information, he should be away from the field for a month. He would therefore miss at least three matches (Pau, La Rochelle, Stade Français) with, at best, a hope of return for the trip to Bayonne (May 13), or for the last day of the regular season and the arrival of Racing at the Michelin stadium (May 28). The winger wants to give himself every chance of playing one last match with Clermont, before leaving for UBB next season.