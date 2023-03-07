I wish you a healthy and reasonably pleasant new year. May the bad news be served to us at much greater intervals in the coming months. 2022 was the year of the sports rogue states and the year of farewells (Andrew Jennings, Gerhard Treutlein, Robert Hartmann, Herbert Fischer-Solms, Werner Franke et al … most recently Ludger Schulze). 2023 will be a year of sports rogue states – and the year of? One should never give up hope. A lot of work has been going on in the background over the past few months, in various engine rooms and project manager apps. Let’s put it this way: A widespread attack is imminent. Content offensive, combined with surprises. What was good must be renewed. See you soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

