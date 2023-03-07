Home Sports A new beginning
Sports

A new beginning

by admin

I wish you a healthy and reasonably pleasant new year. May the bad news be served to us at much greater intervals in the coming months. 2022 was the year of the sports rogue states and the year of farewells (Andrew Jennings, Gerhard Treutlein, Robert Hartmann, Herbert Fischer-Solms, Werner Franke et al … most recently Ludger Schulze). 2023 will be a year of sports rogue states – and the year of? One should never give up hope. A lot of work has been going on in the background over the past few months, in various engine rooms and project manager apps. Let’s put it this way: A widespread attack is imminent. Content offensive, combined with surprises. What was good must be renewed. See you soon.

See also  Red Clay wins and convinces Made a good championship

You may also like

Criticism of Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

the restored video – Corriere TV

Reinforcement for Eberl: Rouven Schröder becomes the new...

SENKO Cup Finals: Cui Jing Tu Long wins...

More and more hand penalties – it’s not...

The English Premier, prison and then red light...

Chelsea vs Dortmund: “I don’t think form will...

Milan-Cortina Olympics, the requests of the Fridays: “No...

Rouven Schroeder is moving to RB Leipzig

THE SPORT TRAIL OF THE MARCHESATE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy