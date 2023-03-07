The concerts of the Sesión Vermú cycle of the Community of Madrid are back: I hate them, snooping o Pipiolas They are among the first confirmations. The cycle will return next April with more than forty performances in different municipalities of the region.

The series of concerts organized by the Community of Madrid, Sesión Vermú, returns as is tradition with the aim of raising emerging national talent throughout the regional territory. Of the April 22 to May 7 you can enjoy more than forty bands and artists in different locations in the city, in a gallant program of names I Hate Them, Morreo, Pipiolas, Hate Confetti o Monteperdidoamong many others.

All in all, the fourth edition of the contest promises to expand even more and premiere in new municipalities: Ajalvir, Colmenar del Arroyo, Fuentidueña del Tajo, Navas del Rey, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Villanueva del Pardillo are the lucky ones this year and will host for the first time some of the live shows of the cycle. The full lineup of artists, dates and venues will be revealed soonand admission to all concerts will be free.