Home World The Sesión Vermú cycle announces its first names
World

The Sesión Vermú cycle announces its first names

by admin
The Sesión Vermú cycle announces its first names

The concerts of the Sesión Vermú cycle of the Community of Madrid are back: I hate them, snooping o Pipiolas They are among the first confirmations. The cycle will return next April with more than forty performances in different municipalities of the region.

The series of concerts organized by the Community of Madrid, Sesión Vermú, returns as is tradition with the aim of raising emerging national talent throughout the regional territory. Of the April 22 to May 7 you can enjoy more than forty bands and artists in different locations in the city, in a gallant program of names I Hate Them, Morreo, Pipiolas, Hate Confetti o Monteperdidoamong many others.

All in all, the fourth edition of the contest promises to expand even more and premiere in new municipalities: Ajalvir, Colmenar del Arroyo, Fuentidueña del Tajo, Navas del Rey, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Villanueva del Pardillo are the lucky ones this year and will host for the first time some of the live shows of the cycle. The full lineup of artists, dates and venues will be revealed soonand admission to all concerts will be free.

See also  Emergency childbirth on a Qatar plane, baby is born in flight: "A miracle"

You may also like

a young woman narrowly avoided- Corriere TV

Three personal income tax rates and fewer deductions:...

LOGISTICS / Digital transformation in ports: Luca Santonico’s...

Viva Suecia will close their tour at the...

A Polish TV investigation into Pope John Paul...

Russia and Singapore “save” Beijing’s trade balance

Pope’s Fellowship: Listen to God, walk together, witness...

France, roadblocks and shops damaged: protest against pension...

Chris Rock against Meghan Markle in her Netflix...

Planes crash between houses: two dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy