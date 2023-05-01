Home » A penalty in regulation ensured the Bilbao footballers a tie in Mallorca
Sports

by admin
Fotbalist Bilbaa vyrovnn na hiti Mallorca.


| Photo: Profimedia.cz

Both teams split in the same way as in the first match against each other in the Spanish league (0:0). Seven Bilbao moved to two points ahead of Betis Sevilla, who hold the last spot guaranteeing a place in European games. Mallorca is eleven.

After five games, in which they won three games and one tie, Sevilla lost at home to Giron 0:2. In the 55th minute, Argentinian striker Castellanos, who defeated Real Madrid with these goals in the previous round, sealed the win for the visitors. I have 12 goals in the tournament. Girona climbed to eighth place.


Panlsk First Division

32nd round 1/5/2023 19:00

Gly:

58. I Kang-in

Gly:

90+6. I. Williams

Assemblies:
Rajkovi Coast, Copete, Rallo /C/ (66. Hadikaduni), Valjent, Maffeo I Kang-in (85. Snchez), De Galarreta, Morlanes (73. Baba) Ndiaye (73. D. Rodriguez), Muriqi (85). Kadewere).

Assemblies:
Agirrezabala Berchiche, lvarez (66. de Marcos), Vivian, Paredes Vesga (75. D. Garcia), Herrera (66. Zarraga) Berenguer (75. Ares), R. Garcia, I. Williams /C/ Guruzeta (46. N.Williams).

Nhradnci:
Romn, Greif Gay, Augustinsson, Grenier, . Rodriguez, Prats.

Nhradnci:
Simn Balenziaga, Lekue, Vencedor, Gmez.

lut cards:

15. Rallo, 17. Muriqi, 29. Maffeo, 90+4. de Galarreta

lut cards:

40. Berchiche, 63. N.Williams

Decision: Figueroa Carreno, Garrido

Poet divk: 15 171


Panlsk First Division

32nd round 01/05/2023 21:00

Gly:

Gly:

23. Juanpe
55. Castellanos

Assemblies:
Dmitrovi G. Montiel, Bad, Gudelj, Coinage Fernando (C) (60. Suso), Gueye (75. Mir) Ocampos, A. Gmez (60. Rakiti), B. Gil (82. Lamela) in-Nesr.

See also  Liga, Real Madrid lose 4-2 with Girona. Castellanos poker

Assemblies:
Gazzaniga Couto, S. Bueno, Juanpe (C), J. Hernndez (63. Callens) Romeu Cygankov (90. Espinosa), I. Martín, Riquelme (90. Artero), Gutirrez (73. V. Fernndez) Castellanos (73 .reinier).

Nhradnci:
Bn, Flores Corona, Navas, Rekik, Telles, . Torres, Sintes.

Nhradnci:
Carlos, Fuidias Farres del Castillo, Da. Lopez.

lut cards:

4. Gudelj, 90+6. coin

lut cards:

84. Callens

Decision: Muniz Alonso, White

Poet divk: 35 560


CLUB Z V R P S B
1. FC Barcelona 32 25 4 3 59:11 79
2. Real Madrid 32 21 5 6 69:30 68
3. atltico madrid 32 20 6 6 55:25 66
4. San Sebastian 32 17 7 8 41:29 58
5. Villarreal 32 16 5 11 46:33 53
6. Betis Seville 32 14 7 11 39:37 49
7. Bilbao 32 13 8 11 43:32 47
8. Girona 32 12 8 12 50:45 44
9. Pamplona 32 12 8 12 29:34 44
10. Vallecano 32 11 10 11 38:41 43
11. Mallorca 32 11 8 13 31:35 41
12. FC Sevilla 32 11 8 13 38:47 41
13. Celtic vigo 32 10 9 13 38:45 39
14. Cdiz 32 8 11 13 25:44 35
15. Valladolid 32 10 5 17 29:55 35
16. Valencia 32 9 6 17 35:39 33
17. Almera 32 9 6 17 40:57 33
18. Getafe 32 7 10 15 29:42 31
19. Spanish Barcelona 32 7 10 15 38:53 31
20. Elche 32 3 7 22 24:62 16

