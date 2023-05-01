A penalty in regulation ensured the Bilbao footballers a tie in Mallorca

Fotbalist Bilbaa vyrovnn na hiti Mallorca.
| Photo: Profimedia.cz
Both teams split in the same way as in the first match against each other in the Spanish league (0:0). Seven Bilbao moved to two points ahead of Betis Sevilla, who hold the last spot guaranteeing a place in European games. Mallorca is eleven.
After five games, in which they won three games and one tie, Sevilla lost at home to Giron 0:2. In the 55th minute, Argentinian striker Castellanos, who defeated Real Madrid with these goals in the previous round, sealed the win for the visitors. I have 12 goals in the tournament. Girona climbed to eighth place.
Gly:
58. I Kang-in
Gly:
90+6. I. Williams
Assemblies:
Rajkovi Coast, Copete, Rallo /C/ (66. Hadikaduni), Valjent, Maffeo I Kang-in (85. Snchez), De Galarreta, Morlanes (73. Baba) Ndiaye (73. D. Rodriguez), Muriqi (85). Kadewere).
Assemblies:
Agirrezabala Berchiche, lvarez (66. de Marcos), Vivian, Paredes Vesga (75. D. Garcia), Herrera (66. Zarraga) Berenguer (75. Ares), R. Garcia, I. Williams /C/ Guruzeta (46. N.Williams).
Nhradnci:
Romn, Greif Gay, Augustinsson, Grenier, . Rodriguez, Prats.
Nhradnci:
Simn Balenziaga, Lekue, Vencedor, Gmez.
lut cards:
15. Rallo, 17. Muriqi, 29. Maffeo, 90+4. de Galarreta
lut cards:
40. Berchiche, 63. N.Williams
Decision: Figueroa Carreno, Garrido
Poet divk: 15 171
Gly:
Gly:
23. Juanpe
55. Castellanos
Assemblies:
Dmitrovi G. Montiel, Bad, Gudelj, Coinage Fernando (C) (60. Suso), Gueye (75. Mir) Ocampos, A. Gmez (60. Rakiti), B. Gil (82. Lamela) in-Nesr.
Assemblies:
Gazzaniga Couto, S. Bueno, Juanpe (C), J. Hernndez (63. Callens) Romeu Cygankov (90. Espinosa), I. Martín, Riquelme (90. Artero), Gutirrez (73. V. Fernndez) Castellanos (73 .reinier).
Nhradnci:
Bn, Flores Corona, Navas, Rekik, Telles, . Torres, Sintes.
Nhradnci:
Carlos, Fuidias Farres del Castillo, Da. Lopez.
lut cards:
4. Gudelj, 90+6. coin
lut cards:
84. Callens
Decision: Muniz Alonso, White
Poet divk: 35 560
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|FC Barcelona
|32
|25
|4
|3
|59:11
|79
|2.
|Real Madrid
|32
|21
|5
|6
|69:30
|68
|3.
|atltico madrid
|32
|20
|6
|6
|55:25
|66
|4.
|San Sebastian
|32
|17
|7
|8
|41:29
|58
|5.
|Villarreal
|32
|16
|5
|11
|46:33
|53
|6.
|Betis Seville
|32
|14
|7
|11
|39:37
|49
|7.
|Bilbao
|32
|13
|8
|11
|43:32
|47
|8.
|Girona
|32
|12
|8
|12
|50:45
|44
|9.
|Pamplona
|32
|12
|8
|12
|29:34
|44
|10.
|Vallecano
|32
|11
|10
|11
|38:41
|43
|11.
|Mallorca
|32
|11
|8
|13
|31:35
|41
|12.
|FC Sevilla
|32
|11
|8
|13
|38:47
|41
|13.
|Celtic vigo
|32
|10
|9
|13
|38:45
|39
|14.
|Cdiz
|32
|8
|11
|13
|25:44
|35
|15.
|Valladolid
|32
|10
|5
|17
|29:55
|35
|16.
|Valencia
|32
|9
|6
|17
|35:39
|33
|17.
|Almera
|32
|9
|6
|17
|40:57
|33
|18.
|Getafe
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29:42
|31
|19.
|Spanish Barcelona
|32
|7
|10
|15
|38:53
|31
|20.
|Elche
|32
|3
|7
|22
|24:62
|16