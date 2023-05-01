Home » Ukraine, signed MoU for the birth of the Made in Ukraine brand
News

Ukraine, signed MoU for the birth of the Made in Ukraine brand

by admin
Ukraine, signed MoU for the birth of the Made in Ukraine brand

Urso: “a brand of global solidarity that can play an important role in the reconstruction of the country”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear today, in the context of the bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Kiev, represented by the deputy prime minister and economy minister Julija Svyrydenkoaimed at developing the brand “Made in Ucraina”, for the support of Ukrainian products and enterprises.

In particular, Kiev asked Italy for technical assistance to achieve the creation of the brand already during the Urso mission in Kiev last January.

The creation of the brand and the identification of typical Ukrainian products with a national trademark can contribute to their purchase both with solidarity reasons and to better identify their origin.

The Memorandum also provides for bilateral collaboration between SMEs in the light of Italy’s traditional experience in primary sectors and Italy’s support in the commercial promotion of Ukrainian products, both on digital platforms and at Italian trade fairs, in special pavilions dedicated to Ukrainian companies .

The technical aspects of the project will now have to be better defined to make it compatible with EU standards and with the commitments already made by Ukraine with Brussels.

For more information

See also  Mutual learning, mutual learning and common growth-foreign youths and people in various fields of international exchanges expressed their willingness to contribute their youth to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind-Xinhua

You may also like

President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people...

Pope confirms that he is on a mission...

For May 1, a holiday for eight million...

Protest in Swat against arbitrary fares

Karol G’s colorful look changes throughout her career

fight against precariousness and security the common objectives...

Despite contributing to economic prosperity, workers are facing...

The winning song of the Vallenato Festival was...

The “Hong Kong Motors Northward” plan will accept...

City of Naples – Presentation of the New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy