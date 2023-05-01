Ukraine, signed MoU for the birth of the Made in Ukraine brand

Urso: “a brand of global solidarity that can play an important role in the reconstruction of the country”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear today, in the context of the bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Kiev, represented by the deputy prime minister and economy minister Julija Svyrydenkoaimed at developing the brand “Made in Ucraina”, for the support of Ukrainian products and enterprises.

In particular, Kiev asked Italy for technical assistance to achieve the creation of the brand already during the Urso mission in Kiev last January.

The creation of the brand and the identification of typical Ukrainian products with a national trademark can contribute to their purchase both with solidarity reasons and to better identify their origin.

The Memorandum also provides for bilateral collaboration between SMEs in the light of Italy’s traditional experience in primary sectors and Italy’s support in the commercial promotion of Ukrainian products, both on digital platforms and at Italian trade fairs, in special pavilions dedicated to Ukrainian companies .

The technical aspects of the project will now have to be better defined to make it compatible with EU standards and with the commitments already made by Ukraine with Brussels.

