Sports

This evening, Monday 27 February 2023, a new week of Un posto al sole will begin, the Rai 3 soap opera now in its twenty-seventh season. The episode, as usual, will air from ore 20:50.

A Place in the Sun is the first soap opera entirely produced in Italy (and also the longest running) and is broadcast on Rai 3 since 1996. The soap opera set in Posillipo (Naples), which tells the story of Palladini Palaceis produced by Rai Fiction, FremantleMedia Italia and the Rai Production Center in Naples.

Initially, the soap opera aired in the early evening, at 18:30. Subsequently, it was moved to the range of access prime time of Rai 3 which it still occupies. In the past, the soap has also aired in prime time and also had a series of spin-off.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PREVIEWS OF A PLACE IN THE SUN OF THE WEEK FROM 27 FEBRUARY TO 3 MARCH 2023

A place in the sun: advances February 27, 2023 (6141)

The process a Lello Valsano (Gianluca Pugliese) is moving towards its conclusion and the anxiety of Niko (Luca Turco), who fears a sentence that does not do justice to Susanna (Agnese Lorenzini). The economic crisis of Caffè Vulcano is becoming increasingly worrying, bringing Silvia (Luisa Amatucci) in a complicated confrontation with Giancarlo (Alessandro D’Ambrosi). The presence of Luca (Luigi Di Fiore) in the palace brings to mind of Giulia (Marina Tagliaferri) memories of the past. But why did the doctor return to Naples?

A place in the sun on RaiPlay

You can watch tonight’s episode of A Place in the Sun are Rai 3 and, in streaming, on the RaiPlay website and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.

See also  Giorgione surrenders only to the Vero Monza

Furthermore, it is also possible on RaiPlay to review or recover the bets.

Here, you will find the link of the official page of the soap opera.

