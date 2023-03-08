Status: 07.03.2023 11:16 a.m

The Italian authorities are locking out Eintracht fans for the Champions League game in Naples. In Frankfurt one is appalled, but sees no recourse against the procedure.

Italy’s interior ministry will issue an injunction against SSC Napoli, banning the club from selling tickets to Eintracht Frankfurt fans for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. As the Hessians announced on Tuesdaythe order is to be issued during the day.

The official contingent of guests that Eintracht is entitled to according to Uefa regulations is actually 2,700 tickets. 2,400 of these are in the guest sector. The Frankfurters want to comment in detail on further developments as soon as they have the concrete content of the order.

The Italian authorities are apparently of the opinion that they cannot ensure the safety of the Hessian fans. There had been a number of incidents around the first leg in Frankfurt: in addition to violent attacks on SSC supporters in the Sachsenhausen district, there had also been arrests by the police.

Charter plane cancelled

Eintracht is now certain: the measures will be enforced, and a ban on entering the city of Naples will follow. “It’s a sad day for football,” said Eintracht legal counsel Philipp Reschke in a media session on Tuesday. “The integrity of the competition is massively endangered.”

Eintracht could not do anything about it. “There is no lever we can start with.” Reschke advises fans not to travel without a ticket. All six planned charter planes have been canceled.

Eintracht will play the second leg of the Champions League at SSC Napoli on March 15 (9 p.m.). Frankfurt lost the first leg 2-0.