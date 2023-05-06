A special youth event was held in the Asian Games venue to inspire volunteers to shine in their fields_Hangzhou Net

A special youth event was held in the Asian Games venue to inspire volunteers to shine in their fields of expertise

Recently, in the swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, more than 300 “Little Qinghe” listened to a themed ideological and political micro-lecture here.

“I didn’t expect to have the opportunity to communicate face-to-face with the world champion. Our excitement and passion surpassed our exhaustion.” Zhang Boyan, a pre-admission volunteer for the Asian Games from China Jiliang University, said excitedly, “Teacher Tang’s story sharing let us understand The real hardship behind the athlete’s honor.”

The teacher Tang mentioned by Zhang Boyan is Tang Jingzhi, the world champion of Chinese women’s swimming. On the same day, she shared her youth struggle story with the volunteers, and combined with 16 years of sports experience, she told the volunteers to strengthen their beliefs, strive for the top, go forward bravely, and shine in their respective fields of expertise.

At the event site, Tang Jingzhi also interacted cordially with the volunteers, and sent a message to the volunteers that they should grasp the track of youth just like the swimmers, stand on the starting line, forge ahead throughout the process, and rush to the finish line. The power of youth for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Volunteer representative Gong Lushao shared: “I used to practice throwing sports. After communicating with Mr. Tang today, I have a lot of feelings and solved my doubts about my previous sports career. Although I no longer conduct professional training, but I will share Teacher Tang’s training experience with the juniors who are still struggling on the field, and provide them with more ideas for improving their performance.”

“This birthday means a lot to me. Not only can I communicate face-to-face with the world champion, but also so many friends celebrate my birthday together. I am really happy!” During the Asian Games test, it coincided with the birthday of 3 volunteers , the specially designed cakes, cheerful birthday songs, and unison blessings moved several little birthday stars. The big characters “I wrote my youth at the window and strive to be the most beautiful little green lotus” on the birthday cake conveyed the determination and feelings of the volunteers.

It is understood that the Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall Volunteer Team took the lead in establishing the city’s first Asian Games Venue Volunteer Team Temporary Youth League Committee, and continued to organize youth league branch style display activities, volunteer representative experience sharing, Asian Games micro-group class competitions, and group birthday parties , Asian Games knowledge quiz activities, box painting activities, book rhyme to welcome the Asian Games activities, and Hangzhou Asian Games volunteer theme song “Waiting for You” dance teaching and other series of activities to further play the role of the group organization and lead volunteers in the “Red Pilot” , Dedicated to the Asian Games “showed youthful responsibility in the big test competition.