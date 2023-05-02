a suspect arrested in Romania

Possible breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Alessandro Gozzoli, 40 years old, originally from Bazzano (Bologna) and found lifeless in his home in Casinalbo, in the province of Modena, on 10 March. A man suspected of his death was allegedly arrested in Romania: Gozzoli was tied to the bed and his car was stolen, later found, and other objects were missing from the house.

Alessandro Gozzoli, an erotic game gone wrong? Once the car has been found, clues are sought in dating chats

Alessandro Gozzoli, who killed him? The missing car hasn’t been found for days. A friend: “she trusted too much”

Alessandro Gozzoli, carried out in the investigation

The arrested, tracked down in recent days, would be a Romanian, who gravitated to Emilia and another of his compatriots would still be wanted by the police. The investigation is by the carabinieri and immediately focused on the last people who had met the 40-year-old, and the hypothesis of an appointment for a meeting, agreed on social media, was considered.

An initial reconstruction had led the investigators to evaluate a erotic game ended in tragedyor a robbery. On the part of those who investigate there is maximum confidentiality on the investigations. The suspect was taken by the Romanian police and now it will be necessary to understand when he will be handed over to Italy.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it