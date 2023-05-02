Home » Grobari created a great atmosphere at the Partizan Real Madrid match Sports
See how Grobari created a spectacle at the match between Partizan and Real Madrid in the Euroleague.

Source: MONDO

Partizan and Real Madrid they meet tonight in Belgrade in the third game of the Euroleague playoffs, and the black and white fans put on a spectacle. They came to the game a few hours earlier, so they “honored” the Real Madrid players as soon as they appeared in the hall for the warm-up. The most Mario Hezonja received the whistle, it was also an insult to Dzhanan Musa, and the most beautiful scene was seen before the start of the match when a huge one appeared “walker” with the image of Željko Obradović.

Interestingly, when the Real Madrid players appeared at the presentation, all 20,000 fans (and it seems that there are more), turned their backs and in this way wanted to show how much they were not interested in the players of the “royal club” who five days ago created an unprecedented scandal in Madrid when they caused a fight.

“Madness” at the beginning immediately motivated the black and white basketball players who completely upset Real Madrid with a 12:0 series, thus rewarding the fans for the contribution they made from the stands.

Look at how the atmosphere was in the Belgrade Arena tonight, in the first “ball match” for Partizan for the final four!

