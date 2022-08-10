Its design is inspired by the mid-top tennis shoes of Federer’s caddie era, interpreting the memory of the shoes worn by tennis champions in the early 1990s, and paying tribute to the original intention of tennis.

“When I stood on the court as a caddie, I realized that these talents cannot be replicated. However, inspiration is contagious.” Roger Federer shared in THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid inspiration video,” Tennis is a game about the tiniest bit, but it has taken me to a wider and wider world. I gradually realized that on and off the court, tennis has brought me far more than the happiness on the court. “The birth of this mid-top shoe is also Federer’s reminiscence of his time as a caddie, a reinterpretation of the current 90s sports trend.

Onang run × Federer

This shoe still comes with many of On’s signature running shoe technologies: the cushioning CloudTec® patented sole technology uses a hidden structure, combined with the Speedboard® speed plate for visual help of the sole, and the herringbone rubber pattern for enhanced traction, which is suitable for daily use. Multiple living provides comfort and energy. The additional hidden pocket at the collar of the shoe can store the shoelaces when you are not lacing them, keeping the whole shoe more concise and providing another styling option for fashion out of the street. The added perforation in the upper area above the toe and on the side of the shoe keeps the foot breathable in hot urban conditions, making it easy and comfortable for a long, busy day.

Onang run × Federer

In addition, THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid has consistently adhered to On’s high standards for sustainable concepts. The upper is made of artificial leather that is more environmentally friendly. The proportion of recycled materials in the whole shoe accounts for 11%, and the multi-layer stitching leather makes it more durable and durable.

On Angpao × Federer’s special collaboration retro mid-top casual shoes THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid will be available in designated online and offline stores in China on August 8, 2022, with a retail price of RMB 1,290.

