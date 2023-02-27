A dull Sunday in winter, half Italia battered by bad weather. Locked in the house slouched on the Sofafull belly, plaid on knees and remote control pointed at television. Only one game left to save us from theSunday brutality, and not even that: the championship weekend is now a memory. Here you will not read the usual controversy traditionalist on all football minute by minute and nostalgia for the dear, old game of 15. Le pay-tv they are a fundamental part of the football system, indeed practically it can be said that by themselves they keep the bandwagon, so going back to the ancient would simply not be possible. Advances and postponements are essential, commands the commercial logic but at some point it will be necessary to set a limit. The one just ended was practically a weekend without Serie A: just four games in the whole Sunday, for the only interesting match (Milan-Atalanta) had to wait for the evening. Nothing LazioRome, Florence and Juventusrelegated between Monday and Tuesday evenings, when the Turin derbies he will close the shift even spread over four days. Here we go beyond the stew, we are right at ground.

Sooner or later Serie A will have to start reflecting on the calendar. We talk a lot about Super League as the death of national tournaments (and it sure would be), but a certain one subordination of championships to cups already exists today, in relation to competitions Uefaand it’s still harmful. Beyond some unfortunate choices (Napoli and Inter respectively at 18 ea noonnot exactly prime time hours, to leave the evening advance to the unmissable Lecce-Sassuolo), is the general tendency to worry. What’s the point of keeping four big or semi-big players out of the weekend to end up with a whole one Sunday afternoon without a decent match? Obviously, the rest clamored for by players e coaches. Can you imagine it Sarri forced to play Sunday at 3 after Thursday’s Europa League? By now have a race of midweek cup it automatically means anticipating or postponing in the league, in the future with the new one Champions a 36 squadre it can only get worse. And to this is added the request of the broadcaster not to have races at the same time. But the needs of the fans shouldn’t matter less.

Empty the Sundaythe freest and most congenial day for passionateprobably not a great idea if we want to repopulate the stadiums, and also enhance the Serie A product (lo show yesterday was bleak). Just as it is a lack of respect for thesubscriber place a match on Monday or Tuesday at 18.30, because it effectively means preventing him from going to see her, or force him to take half a day off to do it. To get what, then: the Monday nightalmost always a second or third tier match, not yet entered (perhaps never will) in the football culture of our country, totals laughable audiences on average, in line with the much reviled competitions of the 15 which Lega and pay tv they seem to want to abolish, even when there is more than one. I sign that the fragmentation extreme of schedulewhich has few comparisons even abroad, maybe it will increase the events and therefore the spaces advertisers, but not the subscribers, on the contrary, it even makes them angry. Not only of Super League but Serie A also dies of stew.

Twitter: @lVendemiale