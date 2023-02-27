Robert Capa (1913-1954) was one of the most famous war photographers of the 20th century, known for his documentary style and his ability to capture moments of great emotional intensity. Capa was born Endre Friedmann in Budapest, Hungary, and studied photography in Berlin before moving to Paris in 1933.

In Paris, Capa began collaborating with other photographers, including Henri Cartier-Bresson, and began documenting the city’s nightlife and cultural life. In 1936, he traveled to Spain to document the civil war, producing some of his most iconic images of himself, including the celebrated photo of a dying republican militiaman, known as ‘The Last Salute’. In 1938, Capa left Spain and moved to the United States, where he continued to work as a war photographer during World War II.

During the war, Capa documented Allied troops in Europe, North Africa and Asia, becoming known for his ‘live-fire’ style of war photography which sought to capture the chaos and emotion of the conflict. In June 1944, Capa documented the Normandy landings, producing some of the most famous images of him, including the celebrated photo of an American soldier diving into the sea with bayonet in hand.

After the war, Capa continued to work as a photographer and reporter, covering events such as the Indochina War and the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. In 1954, while documenting the Indochina War, Capa was killed by a landmine. His death was a significant loss to the world of photography, but his work has gone on to inspire many subsequent photographers, influencing the genres of war photography and documentary photography.

HIS WORKS