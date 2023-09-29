A Wild Race for the National League Wild Card Spot: Atlanta Braves Reign as the Winningest Team of 2023

The fight for the Wild Card positions in the National League is heating up. On Thursday, September 28, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs with a five by three score, completing a sweep at Truist Park in the penultimate series of the campaign.

The Braves currently have a record of 103 wins and 56 losses. Prior to this victory, they had already secured the National League East Division Pennant and the opportunity to start the Division Series and a possible Championship Series at home.

With this win, the Atlanta Braves have become the winningest team of the 2023 season in the Big leagues, regardless of what happens during the weekend.

In the game against the Chicago Cubs, the Braves started strong with five runs in the first three innings. Matt Olson hit a home run in the right field with a runner on base, extending his franchise record of 136 runs batted in and 54 home runs for the season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also had a great performance, contributing with a hit, being hit by a pitch, and driving in one run. He has now reached 19 consecutive games getting on base, with 214 hits and 105 RBIs.

On the pitching side, Kyle Wright achieved his first personal victory of the campaign, while Raisel Iglesias recorded his 32nd save of the year.

In the National League Wild Card standings, the Arizona Diamondbacks fell on Thursday, leaving them with 84 victories and three games remaining. The Chicago Cubs remained at 82 wins, which is not enough to secure a spot. The Miami Marlins are currently winning in the ninth inning against the New York Mets, but the game is currently stopped due to rain. The Marlins also have 82 wins, but with one less game.

If the Miami Marlins win, they would move into third place in the Wild Card standings, further complicating the Chicago Cubs’ chances after their three defeats in Atlanta.

The end of the season promises to be interesting and exciting in the MLB.

