(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – “The natives are a value of a sporting nature, but not only sporting, which should always be welcomed. I still believe in the possibility of extracting what is too often in Serie A on the bench: our Springs are unbearably too full of foreigners, not because there are too many foreigners but because there are no Italians.



I can’t imagine that this school suddenly sold out. It takes more courage and foresight. We too must give something more perhaps with incentives”. This was stated by the minister for sport and young people Andrea Abodi to the microphones of “La politica nel ballo” of Gr Parlamento.



“The sports ius alone? We haven’t talked about this topic yet. We will talk about it. I will take care of a reflection to give an answer to a topic that has remained suspended. We must not need a player of Italian origins, like Retegui, to talk about a issue that needs to be addressed”, adds the minister.



Finally, the announcement of an intervention on the growth decree. “I will open a debate with those directly involved: the Federation and League of A and B – says Abodi – I believe that the spirit of the law has been betrayed: it has made the purchase of foreign players too accessible, poisoning the issue of players Italians. It has become too convenient to pick up players abroad”. (HANDLE).

