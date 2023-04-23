Home » About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the Nuggets 3-0 Timberwolves won the match point_rebound_assist_both sides
Sports

About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the Nuggets 3-0 Timberwolves won the match point_rebound_assist_both sides

by admin
About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the Nuggets 3-0 Timberwolves won the match point_rebound_assist_both sides

Original title: About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the Nuggets 3-0 Timberwolves won the match point

On April 22, Beijing time, in G3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 120-108 away, and the big score came to 3-0.

Specific score:

28-28, 33-27, 33-33, 26-23 (Nuggets first)

At the beginning of the game, Mr. Yue showed absolute dominance, scoring 11 points in a single quarter. The Timberwolves Edwards led the team to bite the score, and the two sides fought to a 28-level tie in the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter, the teacher Yue played for 8 minutes without a single shot, and the Nuggets still maintained their lead. After halftime, the two sides fought to 61-55. Changing sides to fight again, Mr. Yue was troubled by fouls and did not play much. The Timberwolves relied on Edwards to chase points, but they still failed to complete the overtake. In the end, the Nuggets won 120-111.

Player data:

Nuggets: Jokic 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, Murray 18 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, Porter Jr. 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Aaron Gordon 14 points and 7 rebounds, Pope 14 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist , Bruce Brown 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists

Timberwolves: Edwards 36 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Towns 27 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist, Gobert 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Conley 12 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, Nikhil 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist, Prince 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Special comment: China Super League catch-up schedule is rare in football, and Chinese football is walking a tightrope again?

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The Bucks Would Be In Big Trouble Without...

This will be the weather in the months...

Abodi, Gravina’s grace to Lukaku? it’s a right...

Wilhem Belocian wins in 13”34 over 110m hurdles...

where to see Pogacar against Evenepoel on TV...

Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Klopp believes things have...

Victor Oladipo injures left knee late in Heat...

LIV Golf International: Talor Gooch holds on to...

Bayer Leverkusen: Alonso ahead of Leipzig: “We’re going...

James and Davis make LA fall in love,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy