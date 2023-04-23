About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the Nuggets 3-0 Timberwolves won the match point_rebound_assist_both sides

Original title: About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the Nuggets 3-0 Timberwolves won the match point

On April 22, Beijing time, in G3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 120-108 away, and the big score came to 3-0.

Specific score:

28-28, 33-27, 33-33, 26-23 (Nuggets first)

At the beginning of the game, Mr. Yue showed absolute dominance, scoring 11 points in a single quarter. The Timberwolves Edwards led the team to bite the score, and the two sides fought to a 28-level tie in the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter, the teacher Yue played for 8 minutes without a single shot, and the Nuggets still maintained their lead. After halftime, the two sides fought to 61-55. Changing sides to fight again, Mr. Yue was troubled by fouls and did not play much. The Timberwolves relied on Edwards to chase points, but they still failed to complete the overtake. In the end, the Nuggets won 120-111.

Player data:

Nuggets: Jokic 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, Murray 18 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, Porter Jr. 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Aaron Gordon 14 points and 7 rebounds, Pope 14 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist , Bruce Brown 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists

Timberwolves: Edwards 36 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Towns 27 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist, Gobert 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Conley 12 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, Nikhil 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist, Prince 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

