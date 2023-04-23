Home » Flying cow kills man in India | Info
Shivdayal Sharma (82) died immediately after the express train hit the animal and threw it 10 meters into the air.

Shutterstock

An Indian pensioner defecating on a railway track died in a bizarre accident when he was hit by a flying cow. Shivdayal Sharma (82) he died immediately after the express the train hit the animal and threw it 10 meters into the air. An unusual incident happened in Alwar, India, where a cow strayed onto a nearby railway track. Another person was standing nearby and narrowly avoided being hit by the animal.

Trains that run through the area where Sharma was can reach speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that they have introduced measures like removal of garbage and vegetation to prevent cows from staying in these places.

The accident prompted many to rally for better regulation of the railroad, which is said to be the site of many incidents involving cows. One railroad even went so far as to install metal fences along the track to prevent cows from wandering off.

