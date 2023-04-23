LIV Golf International: Talor Gooch holds on to win in Adelaide

9
|-19 T Gooch (US); -16 A Lahiri (Ind); -15 P Reed (US), C Smith (Aus), C Tringale (US), P Perez (US); -14 P Uihlein (US), D Burmester (SA), C Schwartzel (SA)
|Selected others: -13 D Johnson (US); -12 P Mickelson (US), B Koepka (US); -9 I Poulter (Eng); -6 L Westwood (Eng)
Talor Gooch held on to secure a three-stroke victory and claim his first LIV Golf title in Adelaide on Sunday.
The American had a 10-shot lead going into the final day, but a mid-round slump saw him return a one-over-par 73 to win on 19 under.
India’s Anirban Lahiri carded a 65 to finish second in the Saudi-backed tour’s first Australian event.
“Winning on any tour is hard,” Gooch said as he secured the $4m (£3.2m) prize.
“Winning on this type of golf course in front of this type of a crowd is not easy.
“There were a couple of moments there where it got shaky and you know that’s going to happen.”
