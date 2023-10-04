About work at Betis, different youth development and communication with parents

He is on a seven-month internship at Betis, whose elite team will face Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. The contract also includes a contract extension clause.

“In addition, a brand new academy is being built there. It is interesting to observe the differences in different approach and professionalism. You see the love for the club, the incredible tradition. Fandom is passed down from generation to generation. Every employee loves the club,” says Hrdlička.

He also had internships at Bayern Munich, West Ham or Sporting Lisbon. In terms of his field, what does he perceive to be the biggest difference between the Czech Republic and the biggest European clubs?

“Coordinated strength development starts much earlier and is beautifully structured. But the biggest mistake is to imagine strength training as bodybuilding. I think it should start around age 11, but we’re not talking about anything terrible. These are games where the context is hidden. Just a trivial example, with a well-known wheelbarrow we strengthen the center of the body and improve coordination. Around 14-15 years, there may be external resistance to have ready players at 19 years. If we look at foreign leagues, Áčko can reach the 19th round and at least substitute players. In the Czech Republic, we mainly have generational talents, and other footballers need two extra years,” explains the trained doctor and physiotherapist.

He started in Betis during September, the end in Slavia was already looming during the spring. Three years in the management of the health section of the academy gave him a lot. He had free hands, he tried to bring experience and knowledge from abroad.

“We grew, which was my goal. But I said to myself that I would like to move on. I have great memories at the academy, I still have many friends there. Such breakups happen,” he explains.

Now he perceives that the Czech Republic is being run over by a train. “The health and fitness section cannot be compared. Maybe I’ll touch on someone, but the only one currently catching is Sparta Prague and the team around Brian Priske and Christian Clarup. I tip my hat,” he says and emphasizes the advantage of Strahov, because, for example, Slavia would be greatly helped by the long-planned construction of an academy in one place.

In the Bodlo podcast, Hrdlička not only talks about comparing the Czech Republic with other countries. He describes how he got to work, the differences between children and adults, and how important it is to communicate with parents of athletes. Of course, there was also talk of Thursday’s Europa League duel.

“It will be relatively balanced. Sparta will want to manage the match mainly tactically. The transition phase of Betis is unreal, Isco still belongs to the world‘s extra class. As a Czech, I wish Sparta the best possible result, I am betting 1:1,” smiles Hrdlička.

Filip Hrdlička was born in October 1995, graduated from the gymnasium in Hořovice and then physiotherapy and medicine at Charles University. He was part of Project Itibo when he treated patients in Kenya. But he settled on football, which has filled his life since childhood. He gradually became the head of the health department of the academy of Slavia Prague, completed internships at West Ham, Sporting Lisbon, Betis Sevilla and Bayern Munich. He is currently active in the Spanish national team, he also works for the Czech under-16 national team, and in January he got a taste of the national under-21 team. At the same time, he lectures at Charles University.