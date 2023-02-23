First appointment Saturday 18 June in Introdacqua (AQ), for the third edition of the Vertical of Monte Genzana mountain ecological corridor of the Marsican Bear, with its 2.170m will offer you a magnificent view of Abruzzo.

Sunday 09 July second stage and second absolute appointment on a symbolic mountain of the Gran Sasso d’Italia with Monte Shirt Vertical which will be staged in Castel del Monte – Fonte Vetica (AQ).

Third event on Sunday 10 September with the classic of the “Vertical Kilometer Serra di Celano” one of the most fascinating vertical lines of the whole Apennines obviously starting from the town of Celano (AQ).

Fourth appointment in Prati di Tivo (TE) for a new entry with a high symbolic value, Franchetti’s Vertical scheduled for Sunday 17 September and which will reach the refuge of the same name.

Last two appointments in autumn inside the Sirente Velino park on Saturday 21st October in San Felice D’Ocre (AQ) with the 11th edition of the Monte Ocre Vertical Event and on Wednesday 1st November in Forme di Massa d’Albe with the return of the Vertical of the Eagles

All the insights and detailed info on: