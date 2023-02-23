International relations based on respect for the Charter of United Nationsof respect for sovereignty of Moldova, with a commitment to work actively to resolve the issue of Transnistria on the basis of Moldova’s territorial integrity and active assistance to strengthen Abkhazia and South Ossetia as modern democratic states. All cancelled. After the farewell to New Startthe nuclear weapons reduction treaty, Vladimir Putin revoked the entire provision of the 7 maggio 2012 which contained the guidelines delivered by the Kremlin al government on the foreign policy of Russia.

The decree revoked by Putin specified “how to implement it” in a “consistent” way to “guarantee his own national interests based on the principles of pragmatismthe opening andmulti-vector approach to form a new polycentric system of international relations”. All already canceled for some time, even more so after theinvasion of Ukraine. Among the points listed by decree 605 of 7 May eleven years ago there were also “the search for the establishment of the rule of law in international relations, firmly supporting the central role of United Nations in world affairs, i fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which require the development of friendly relations between states on the basis of equality, of respect for their sovereignty e territorial integritythe main role of the Security Council of the United Nations for the maintenance of international peace and security”.

In that decree of 2012, but no longer from today, Russia also planned to “actively promote the formation ofAbkhazia and ofSouth Ossetia as modern democratic statesthe strengthening of international positions, the provision of a reliable security and the socio-economic recovery of these republics”. And he, too, set out to “continue to actively participate in finding ways to solve the problem of Transnistria on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the status neutral of the Republic of Moldova in determining the special status of Transnistria”.