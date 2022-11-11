The Azzurri qualified for the appointment in Melbourne rise to 14. Bravo was the pupil of Rossetto, 2nd in the 100 freestyle

Four passes for the Melbourne World Championships (we are already at 14) and all accrued in the queue of the first day of the Riccione Winter Absolutes in the short course.

I pass mondiali — In the 200 medley, Costanza Cocconcelli qualified, using the last freestyle fraction to beat the quoted Sara Franceschi and Ilaria Cusinato. The Bolognese of 2002 makes a chronometric leap with the third Italian time ever in 2’07 “12 (from 2’08” 59), the Livorno one improves passing from 2’08 “20 to 2’07” 38, while the Cusinato is third with 2’08 “00, but will arrive in Melbourne in the 200 butterfly, the specialty in which Giunta is pushing more to make it emerge worldwide. From Padua to Vicenza Paolo Conte Bonin, born in 2002 stationed in Ostia to train with Claudio Rossetto: the blue is second in the 100 sl by just 5 cents from the winner Alessandro Miressi (46 “41), the world champion not at best recovering from an intestinal problem. Bonin will be fifth in the fast relay. A relay that once had the bomber Marco Orsi as its strong point, this time choosing to open the afternoon session of the tricolors in the 100 mixed medals in which he was also European champion. But the time for the World Cup was too low (51 “69) and the Bolognese who has now moved to Turin to train with Miressi is betting everything on the summer: in the meantime he dominates the race in 52” 62. See also Eurovolley, final in Katowice: Italy resumes the game and goes 2-2. The final is decided at the tie break

Mancini surprise — Gabriele Mancini, sailor of the Centro Nuoto Torino born in 2002, gives a signal in the resistant breaststroke with a 2’04 “77, the third Italian time trial ever that is not enough for the world pass. Now he has only Giorgetti and Martinenghi in front of him. And Martina Cenci she improves in the 200 backstroke without the European champion Margherita Panziera: the Roman coached by Simone Palombi touches in 2’05 “16, touches the staff by 3 cents and rejects the other great talent Federica Toma. In the 100 backstroke Lorenzo Mora – qualified in Genoa at the World Championships with the Italian record of 49 “37 snatched from Ceccon – asserted his law in 49” 98: beaten Matteo Rivolta, dolphinist lent to the back.

Sprint rosa — Silvia Di Pietro is sent in the 50sl, won in 24 “10 (her Italian record is 23” 85), useful to beat the best Chiara Tarantino, author in 24 “38 of the fourth Italian time ever. On the podium Sara Curtis, capable of a big booty in the summer between Mondialini and European jrs. Simona Quadarella makes an important test in the 800: after the 8’16 “48 of a few weeks ago in Rome, the Olympic and world bronze medal as well as European queen passes in 4’06 “02 and touches in 8’15” 01. A monologue, a challenge against herself as always at home. In 1500 without Gregorio Paltrinieri (from tomorrow in Israel for the World Series of the fund), Aniene double with Ivan Giovannini (14’42 “75) and Luca De Tullio. The time for the World Cup was impossible for the parterre: 14’25” . See also Swimming: the complete sport for a toned and harmonious body

Dolphins — The duel in the 200 butterfly is exciting between the world champion and qualified Alberto Razzetti and Giacomo Carini, former Italian record holder who is also in front and in the end gives in to the touch of 5 tenths. Razzo wins in 1’52 “49, Jack in 1’52” 96 for the first time under 1’53 “and is now the third Italian after Franceschi’s pupil and the Olympic bronze medalist Federico Burdisso, who remained in the USA. Carini si he trains in Verona with Matteo Giunta. The time limit was 1’51 “39.

November 10, 2022

